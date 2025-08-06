PHOTOS: Parachute’s weekend was full of the circus
The Zoppé Family Italian Circus brought its historic traveling show to Parachute over the weekend, captivating audiences in Cottonwood Park. Founded in 1842, the circus has toured the country for generations, setting up its iconic big top in communities large and small. In Parachute, locals were treated to two-hour performances featuring jugglers, acrobats, performing horses and dogs, a sharply dressed ringmaster and a mischievous clown — each show offering a one-of-a-kind experience.
