PHOTOS: Parachute’s weekend was full of the circus

Katherine Tomanek

This little girl climbed up a bar being held by the feet of a male performer on his back, and she mirrored his motions, flipping onto her head about ten feet in the air during their performance in the Zoppé Family Italian Circus on Saturday afternoon in Parachute.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The Zoppé Family Italian Circus brought its historic traveling show to Parachute over the weekend, captivating audiences in Cottonwood Park. Founded in 1842, the circus has toured the country for generations, setting up its iconic big top in communities large and small. In Parachute, locals were treated to two-hour performances featuring jugglers, acrobats, performing horses and dogs, a sharply dressed ringmaster and a mischievous clown — each show offering a one-of-a-kind experience.

The juggler had five rings that he juggled and then managed to put around his neck before any of them hit the ground. As he attempted to hand the rings off to the ringmaster, they gave him nine rings to accomplish the same feat, and he did it well, during his performance with the Zoppé Family Italian Circus on Saturday afternoon in Parachute.
One of the dogs pushes another in a carriage, much like a mother and baby, both dressed to the nines during the Zoppé Family’s Italian Circus performance on Saturday in Parachute.
The contortionist wasn’t just able to twist her body into various forms that seem strange to the common person, but she was also able to pick up her hat with her feet and place it on her head during her performance at the Zoppé Family Italian Circus’ visit to Parachute on Saturday afternoon.
The clown with a man he pulled from the audience to help him reach up to the ropes that kept mysteriously being pulled out of reach. The voluntold man did a great job helping the clown balance on his shoulders during the Saturday performance in Parachute from the Zoppé Family Italian Circus.
This young woman was strapped in to an apparatus that allowed her to spin around and around while up in the air, being held up by a young man who lay on his back, holding it up with his feet during the Zoppé Family Italian Circus’ performance on Saturday afternoon in Parachute.
He’s behind you – the ringmaster looks on disapprovingly at the clown ‘disrupting’ the performances of the rest of the Zoppé Family Italian Circus in Parachute during their Saturday afternoon performance. The ringmaster took away all noisemakers from the clown and his clown protégé.
A quick shot of the trick rider as she held on with one foot and hand onto the saddle of the horse as it raced by in the big top set up in Parachute by the Zoppé Family Italian Circus on Saturday afternoon.
The trick riders weren’t just able to do tricks on horses, but up in the air, above the horses as well. The horses were undisturbed, waiting for the rider to come down during the Zoppé Family Italian Circus performance on Saturday afternoon in Parachute.
