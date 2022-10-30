Campaign donations favor Republican incumbent commissioner, HD57 Democratic challenger

Colorado campaign finance reports filed with the Secretary of State’s Office last week give the slight monetary edge to the incumbent in one of the bigger local contests on the Nov. 8 ballot.

As of the Oct. 18 filings among candidates for county offices, Republican incumbent Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky had taken in a total of $30,670 in campaign contributions, compared to $26,241 for Democratic challenger Ryan Gordon.

The vast majority of contributions for both candidates have been from local supporters, ranging from less than $100 to $1,250 for Jankovsky, while Gordon had one aggregate donation of $2,000. Most of his contributions have been in the $100-$1,000 range, according to the reports.

The Oct. 18 filing showed Jankovsky had already expended most of his available funds, $27,448, while Gordon had spent $19,826.

In the race for House District 57 between Republican incumbent Perry Will and Democratic challenger Elizabeth Velasco, it was Velasco with the most contributions this year — $127,230 total compared to Will’s $79,066.

However, much of Velasco’s campaign finance funds were spent during the June Democratic primary in her race with Cole Buerger, which she won.

As of the Oct. 17 third-quarter filings for the two state House candidates, Will had more money on hand, $57,404, compared to Velasco’s $43,558.

Both candidates filed the required major contributor reports for funds received from a pair of political donor committees. Will has received a total of $4,500 from the Colorado Dental Small Donor Committee, and Velasco accepted $3,750 from the Emily’s List Colorado Small Donor Committee, which supports socially progressive women candidates for office.

In the smaller-ticket races for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder and Treasurer, Democrats have raked in more local donor support.

In the Clerk’s race, as of the Oct. 18 reports, Democrat Becky Moller had taken in $5,495 and spent $3,650, and Republican Jackie Harmon had collected $2,826 and spent $1,050 on her campaign.

For Treasurer, Democrat Aron Diaz has accepted $8,141 in contributions and spent $5,288, and incumbent Republican Carrie Couey has taken in $4,380 in contributions, plus $4,500 in loans, and spent $5,994, according to the campaign finance reports.

The final pre-election campaign finance filings for candidates for county offices are due Nov. 4, with a final report due Dec. 13. Candidates for state offices do not have to file another report until Jan. 17, 2023.

