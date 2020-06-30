Early results show Karl Hanlon leading in Senate District 8 Democratic primary

Karl Hanlon has a lead over opponent Arn Menconi in the Democratic Primary for Senate District 8. Early results at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday showed that Hanlon has 57% of the vote with six of seven counties in the district reporting.

In Garfield County, Hanlon currently holds 63.4% of the votes while his opponent, Menconi, is taking 36.6%.

Hanlon announced his run in early March for the Senate District 8 seat, which represents Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties in the Colorado Legislature. Hanlon is an attorney and rancher who resides in Carbondale with his family. He is active in several District 8 communities, serving as a legal representative for the town of Silverthorne, the city of Glenwood Springs, the Aspen Fire Protection District and as general council for the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

In a Q&A earlier this year with the Post Independent, Hanlon said he would work in the legislature to keep the economy going through the pandemic and work to make sure vital government services continue to help businesses and families in need.

An opinion piece submitted to the Post Independent by Hanlon in June discussed the hardships rural Colorado communities and businesses are facing due to the COVID-19 shutdown and subsequent revenue losses. Hanlon pointed out how towns and counties have worked to help residents through grants and funding, and he listed some of the funding provided at the federal level.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“While this is a start, to be blunt, it is not enough,” Hanlon said in the submitted piece. “What we need in our state senator is not someone rooted in the past, beholden to special interests and blind to creative solutions from tax reform to economic development. What we need is someone with deep roots in this district, real experience on the ground and the vision to see that the crisis we face today will not be solved by looking back, but instead by looking forward.”