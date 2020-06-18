SD8 Democratic candidates Hanlon, Menconi to hold weekend campaign events

The two candidates who are vying for the Democratic nomination to run for the Colorado Senate District 8 seat will be out campaigning in Garfield County on Friday and Saturday.

Former Eagle County commissioner and Carbondale resident Arn Menconi announced that he is continuing his “Consciousness Raising Tour of Colorado State Senate District 8” with additional stops in the district’s seven counties in the lead-up to the June 30 primary election.

He said in a campaign announcement that he will be supporting the young Latino adults’ Juneteeth march at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rifle Police Station.

“I want to be in solidarity to elevate their voices, and the events held all around the country on this important day,” Menconi said in the press release.

Juneteeth is a festival held annually on June 19 to commemorate emancipation from slavery in Texas in 1865.

Menconi has been a regular at the recent Black Lives Matter peaceful protests in Carbondale and elsewhere around the district. He said the current leg of the campaign tour will conclude 6 p.m. Saturday in Carbondale.

His primary opponent is Karl Hanlon, a water and municipal attorney who runs a ranch outside Carbondale. He announced this week that he is holding the next round of his “Socially Distanced Tailgate Tour” of Senate District 8, beginning at 9 a.m., Friday in Garfield County and continuing throughout the day, with stops in Routt, Grand and Summit counties.

The events are to be simultaneously webcast on Facebook Live.

“We received such an incredible reception last Friday, we thought we should do a second round,” Hanlon said in his own press release. “What a great way to see the district and interact with voters safely.

Attendees must RSVP at this link, and the location will be provided upon the RSVP: https://forms.gle/7PnqeNY5v6BhJY6F6

“My campaign is all about getting out and talking and listening to Coloradans about the challenges they are facing,” Hanlon said in his press release. “Protecting our way of life means standing up to powerful special interests. That’s what I will do.”

Tour stops include:

9 a.m. — Carbondale

Noon — Oak Creek

1:30 p.m. — Steamboat Springs

3:30 p.m. — Kremmling

5:30 p.m. — Breckenridge