5Point Film Fest releases tickets and details for virtual events

The 5Point Adventure Film Festival began selling passes for its virtual 2020 festival on Thursday and released new details about the online event running Oct. 14 to 18.

The popular Carbondale-based festival rescheduled its flagship in-person event to October from April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and is now taking that event online. It will include a program of more than 55 short adventure films, feature-length film programs, close-up conversation with filmmakers and special guests.

Like the in-person event, emcee hosts will guide viewers through five evening programs and two matinee shows bringing filmmakers and guests to the audience for behind the scenes stories and insight. New for 2020 is a Wednesday night film program, expanding the festival to five nights.

The regular Family Film Program will be available on-demand throughout the festival, and the Changemakers program and 5Point Film Awards continue to take place Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, with an opportunity for the audience to vote virtually for its favorite film.

Programming highlights include films by several 5Point filmmaker alumni: “The Mystery” by Forest Woodward, “Concrete Solitude” by Perry Gershkow; “TranSending” by Lindsey Hagen, and “Games of Survival” by Nicolas Natale. Each program is hosted by some of 5Point’s favorite hosts including Wade Newsom and Paddy O’Connell, along with new faces including Russ Chapman, Jen Zeuner, and Anne Keller.

“Though these are challenging and unprecedented times, great storytelling can offer inspiration, hope, and a way to fill the well on the journeys we undertake, even while things we cannot control shift around us,” said 5Point Film executive director Regna Jones.

Tickets are $20 for individual programs, $25 for the Awards Program, $55 for an individual all-access pass and $75 for a household all-access pass. They are on-sale at 5pointfilm.org.