5Point Unlocked aims to inspire during lockdown

The 5Point Adventure Film Festival has become one of the highlights of spring in the Roaring Fork Valley over the past 12 years. Due to the current stay-at-home order the traditional festival has been postponed until Oct. 14–18. This week, however, 5Point presents a three-part offering of films from its archives, curated by special guest programmer, 5Point Founder Julie Kennedy.

“5Point Unlocked” is a free, virtual offering that began on Earth Day and continues Friday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. with live-streamed, 90-minute programs that include special guest vignettes showing “Life in Lockdown.” Program hosts will include past 5Point veterans Chris Davenport, Wade Newsom and Rueben Sadowsky, and the programs have been produced and edited by filmmaker Aiden Hayley.

“These are films you haven’t ever seen together, but are going to take us on a 5Point ride,” said Regna Jones, 5Point’s executive director. “There will be gripping adventure and really sweet segments that appeal to everybody. But with Julie at the helm, there will be a fair amount of stoke and pure adventure and joy and will leave people happy and inspired.

“People are going to be like, ‘Oh my god, I love this film!’ We want that feeling in the room.”

For the “Life in Lockdown” segments — kind of like a virtual 5Point stage — Kennedy reached out to some of her favorite filmmakers and characters from films and asked, “What’s life like for you in lockdown.”

“We’ve gotten some really fun, more famous-ish type people because of their contact with the festival and Julie,” Jones said. “That’s going to be intertwined with the films.”

Audiences of past 5Point festivals will recognize key elements from those in the new offering, including incredible adventure storytelling with a heart, and character-centered films based on the nonprofit’s titular five point mission of respect, commitment, humility, purpose and balance.

“We’re a mission-based organization, and we felt like we would be remiss not to bring some inspiration, hope and light into this period of time, as the holder of all these great stories we’ve done in the past,” Jones said.

The family program on Sunday is being billed as “for the young and young-at-heart,” and Jones stressed that it’s for everyone.

“It’s for all ages, so we don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, it’s just a kid’s show,’” she said.

The programs are being offered to the 5Point community free of charge, Jones said, because the nonprofit wants viewers to understand the 5Point mission, and to be inspired.

Home audiences can register to view the live event at 5pointfilm.org/events. There is a suggested donation of $10 to support 5Point and the 5Point Film Fund.

