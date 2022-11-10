A&E Roundup
The Ute Theater features guitarist Leo Kottke
Kottke is known as the master of the six and 12 string guitar, and made famous from collaborating with Phish bassist Mike Gordon on “Clone.”
What: Leo Kottke
When: doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle
How much: $39- $49
Local artisans at this weekend’s Carbondale Christmas Boutique
Shop locally for the holidays with the Carbondale Christmas Boutique to find unique and homemade gifts from the heart.
The boutique will include artisans who have provided their works in the past, along with new artists.
Shoppers can choose from handmade soaps and candles to leather purses, macrame and stained glass ornaments. There will also be homemade goodies like bread and jams for that special someone whose heart is served through their taste buds.
What: 46th Annual Carbondale Christmas Boutique
When: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carbondale Fire Department, 300 Meadowood Dr.
How much: free entry
Post Independent reporter Cassandra Ballard can be reached at cballard@postindependent.com or 970-384-9131 for A&E information.
