Artist Relief Fund helps artists facing financial hardship

In a desire to support the local artist community, several philanthropic community members recently donated funds to Carbondale Arts, which in turn created the Artist Relief Fund.

The fund is being allocated by Carbondale Arts to local creatives who have lost work and are facing financial hardships due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic. Six Roaring Fork Valley artists were chosen as the recipients of funds last week.

Diane Orlov, one of the artists receiving funds, thanked the donors for their generous gift and wrote, “Our project is about giving thanks to the guardian spirits who love and protect us, including our community angels. Through mosaic art, we honor the Better Angels within ourselves and others and strive to bring more Compassion, Unity and Hope into the world. We’re immensely grateful to this community for supporting its artists during this trying time and creating a spirit of Hope for everyone.”

Currently, the fund has been dispersed in its entirety, but Carbondale Arts is exploring ways of replenishing it and asks those interested in donating to contact Carbondale Arts Executive Director Amy Kimberly at 970-618-1104.

“While it is not an easy time for anyone, there are very few avenues for artists to travel when it comes to financial support,” Kimberly said. “We see artists give to our community in so many ways and thought this would be a meaningful way to give back.”

The sudden closures this spring prevented many artists from being able to exhibit and sell their work. So Carbondale Arts is also preparing to open The Launchpad and R2 Gallery in June as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease and allow for cautious and limited reopenings.

“Supporting locals is the only way our valley will thrive right now and we are excited to provide ways that keep our local artists creating,” Kimberly said.

