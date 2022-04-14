Arts and entertainment happenings

Easter egg hunts and activities

Rifle

The annual Rifle Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt returns this year to Deerfield Park, a news release states.

Beginning at 9 a.m. April 16 in Deerfield Park, 300 E. 30th St., children up to age 9 are eligible to come by for a chance to win Easter baskets and bikes as well as participate in the Easter egg hunt, the release states.

“If your child finds a piece of candy marked with a number, find that number at the participating business in town, and they will give your child another prize,” the release states. “If the business is closed on Saturday, go back during normal business hours.”

A longstanding tradition, the local Lions Club has held the Rifle Easter Egg Hunt for 86 years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Rifle Fire Department will be on site for kids to get an up close and personal experience, and it’s just a fun-filled morning for the whole family,” the release states. “It’s a Rifle tradition. … Come out and watch the kids have fun and celebrate spring.”

Glenwood Springs

The New Creation Church Easter Egg Hunt is on for this year at 10 a.m. Saturday at 44761 Higway 6 in Glenwood Springs. The event will be bigger than ever, and registration begins at 9 a.m. Register your children, toddler through fourth grade, by going to http://www.newcreationchurch.org .

The Salida Family Circus, Happy Day Express Train and Rugged Desperadoes 4-H Petting Farm animals will all be here. Plus, lots of food, prizes, candy and fun — and thousands of eggs. Call 970-945-5902 or email office@newcreationchurch.org for more information.

Carbondale

Carbondale Recreation sponsors its annual “Where My Peeps At?” team scavenger hunt for older children and adults and, for the first time, the “Little Peeps Scavenger Hunt” for children age 2-6, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Teams of two to six people ages 8 and up can sign up; same for the younger set. Info and registration at http://www.carbondalerec.com .

Art for autism awareness

The Launchpad in Carbondale is currently displaying a 4-foot-by-4 art piece that has been curated over the last eight months through the efforts of Ascendigo Autism Services’ Katie Alderson and seven children on the autism spectrum. April is Autism Awareness Month.

Second weekend of ‘Sound of Music’ production

The multi-school Basalt and Carbondale student production of The Sound of Music takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Basalt Middle School auditorium, 51 School St., Basalt. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 students and seniors (advance purchase available at eventbrite.com /e/the-sound-of-music-tickets-296917627617)

‘Picasso’ continues at CMC’s New Space Theatre

Continuing through April 24, Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Company presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” an absurdist comedy created by screenwriter, actor and comedian Steve Martin.

Multiple showings of this off-Broadway play take place at the New Space Theatre at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus: 7 p.m. April 15, 22 and 23; and 2 p.m. April 17 and 24.

In addition to live performances, live streamed performances of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” are slated for April 16 and 22.

All tickets are available for purchase at coloradomtn.edu/campuses/spring-valley/cmc-theatre/ or 970-947-8177.

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association hosts final two performances of the season

The 2021-22 Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association is coming to a close with two performances April 25 and May 4.

At 7 p.m. April 25, the male vocal quintet Veritas performs in the Glenwood Springs High School auditorium. Their program features music from Broadway to sacred, pop to classical, and opera to rock ’n’ roll. The April 25 concert will also kick of the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association’s 75th anniversary celebration with cake in the lobby.

The final community concert of the season is slated for 7 p.m. May 4 in the Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium. The Sons of the Pioneers will sing cowboy classics made famous by their founders, Roy Rogers and friends.

Adults can join the concert series for $50 for the entire season. Memberships will be sold at the May 4 concert, and new members will be invited to stay for The Sons of The Pioneers concert as a bonus. Go to http://www.gsconcertassn.org for more information.