Ask Matt: Why are season finales now in March?

Question: Why are some season finales in March instead of May?

— Rodney

Matt Roush: There are several factors behind early spring finales of certain shows: shorter episode orders, which could be either a creative or economic decision, and/or fewer repeats meaning that some shows that might once have stretched out their run into May now end sooner. The networks are also into sharing time periods during midseason, which either interrupts a show’s run by trying out a new series in its time slot or ending the season earlier than before. While there still exists a traditional broadcast-network season from late September to midMay, the networks are a lot less tied to this timetable than they once were.

Question: “Year of the Rabbit” on IFC had me laughing out loud. Can you tell me anything about it?

—Lorna

Matt Roush: This Victorian era detective spoof really is a hoot. (Some episodes are available on IFC’s website; it ran through March 25 on Wednesdays.) The six-episode series first aired in the UK last summer, and its star Matt Berry can also be seen in FX’s uproarious vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” (returning for a second season on April 15). Best news: Rabbit has been picked up for a second year.

