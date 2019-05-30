Basalt community rallies for festive summer concert series

Basalt Summer Concert Series • Dirty Revival on 6/19 • Tinsley Ellis on 6/26 • Niceness on 7/12 • Tierro Band with Bridget Law on 7/17 • Cash’d Out on 7/24 • The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band on 7/31 • The Starwood reunion on 8/14

Earlier this week the Basalt Chamber of Commerce announced a seven-concert series this summer.

The series is produced by The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW), a nonprofit focused on bringing performing arts to the valley.

According to a press release TACAW Artistic Director Marc Breslin said, “We are thrilled to continue to partner with the Basalt Chamber to bring arts and culture to the midvalley and create inspiring experiences that foster connection and community. The Summer Concert Series will be a tremendous showcase of talent, some of which we introduced to the community at the Temporary. There will also be some new faces on the stage that are sure to please.”

Concerts will be held 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays at either Lions Park in historic Downtown Basalt or Triangle Park in Willits, with the exception of a special street dance on Market Street taking place Friday, July 12.

On Aug. 14 the Roaring Fork Valley community is invited to a special Chamber Cantina, which will be set up in Lions Park.

“The Basalt Chamber will be working with local restaurants to have picnic dinners and Happy Hour specials available on concert nights,” said Kris Mattera, executive director of the Basalt Chamber.

Sponsors of the Basalt Summer Concert Series include the town of Basalt, Willits Town Center and Alpine Bank. More details can be found on the Basalt Chamber website.