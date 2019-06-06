Bayou blues coming to Ute

Southern Louisiana’s Tab Benoit, a blues guitarist, musician and singer, is bringing his renowned guitar playing to the Western Slope and the Ute Theater 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

Benoit is currently criss-crossing America on his “Whiskey Bayou Revue” Tour.

Eric Johanson will open the evening.

Tickets are $30-$45. For more information call 970-665-6569 or visit https://utetheater.com.