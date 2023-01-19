Beth Stelling brings acerbic wit to TACAW’s Dinner & Show series

Comedian Beth Stelling will perform at TACAW on Saturday.

Courtesy photo

Fresh off a three-night run at Denver’s Comedy Works, comedian Beth Stelling will be making her first appearance on a Roaring Fork Valley stage at TACAW on Saturday as part of the Dinner & Show series, in partnership with Epicure Catering.

“My first frame of reference of Aspen was Dumb and Dumber,” she said with a laugh, “but, of course, I’d heard about the Aspen Comedy Festival (now Aspen Laughs Fest) from friends of mine whose careers were made there, who got six figure deals, and lives were changed by it.”

“Denver is one of my favorite places to perform, and I do know Colorado to be extremely beautiful, and so I’m looking forward to being there,” she added.

Stelling started her comedy career in Chicago and quickly became a member of Chicago Underground Comedy before being named a New Face of Comedy in Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2011. Within her first year in L.A., she made her late-night TV debut on Conan and released her debut album, Sweet Beth, on Rooftop Records. She also appeared on comedy programs such as Comedy Central’s @midnight, Chelsea Lately, and The Pete Holmes Show.

She has since written and starred in her own hour-long HBO Max comedy special, Girl Daddy, produced by Conan O’Brien, as well as The Standup, a half hour comedy special on Netflix. She has appeared regularly on Conan, as well as on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central, and she plays Ms. Fish on NBC’s Peacock sitcom Rutherford Falls opposite Ed Helms.

Additionally, Stelling is currently writing on season 8 of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. Other writing credits include Apple’s upcoming series Strange Planet, Hulu’s I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, The Last O.G., and HBO’s Crashing.

Her style is quirky, acerbic, and self-deprecating delving deep into her relationships with men, food, and family, never veering away from dark territory like her experiences with emotional eating and abuse.

And yet, she somehow manages to make it all funny.

“If I’m talking about, you know, something that would be described as like liberal, feminist, buzzkill-type thing, I identify in that way, but I’m here to always make it funny. If there is something that’s hurt me or made me angry, I write about it to have some control over it. It’s cathartic. And, no matter what I’m talking about, you should be able to laugh at it, no matter what you believe,” she said.

Stelling’s hour set at TACAW will be based on material she has been recently touring with, which include stories about her childhood growing up in Dayton, Ohio, and visiting her dad in Orlando “and his collection of live raccoons.” She will also be work shopping some new material as she just went through a break-up which she said she has recently written a lot about.

“Why comedy? It’s such a large question, but words are so powerful,” she said. “Why I do it is to try and give another perspective or talking point or just share my experience so someone can understand it. Through comedy, you can step into somebody’s perspective and see another way. Yeah, that’s exactly why I do it; it’s beautiful.”