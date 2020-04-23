Bonedale Flashmob rehearses virtually for a post-pandemic First Friday

Alexandra Jerkunica does choreography instruction during a Bonedale Flashmob rehearsal over Zoom. Matthew Bennett / Post Independent



Members of Bonedale Flashmob can’t wait to dance through Carbondale’s streets again for First Friday.

During the pandemic, the Carbondale-based group has continued to rehearse virtually for when the day to dance comes.

“Dance is healing,” said Alexandra Jerkunica, Bonedale Flashmob founder. “It brings so much joy to people.”

Jerkunica and her husband Anthony Jerkunica have co-owned the all-ages dance, pilates and yoga studio — Coredination — in Carbondale since 2004.

At an October First Friday five years ago, Coredination orchestrated a zombie Flashmob to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “Thriller.”

The surprise dance was a hit, and eventually led to the formation of Bonedale Flashmob, which has performed at summer festivals, First Friday, fundraisers and other events ever since.

Anyone can join Bonedale Flashmob and it does not require prior dance experience.

Jerkunica teaches Bonedale Flashmob’s choreography and said the group generally practices a routine for about three months.

Pre-pandemic, Bonedale Flashmob rehearsed outside at a park or in one of Coredination’s studios each week.

During the pandemic, however, the group has met every Friday over Zoom between 5 and 6 p.m.

Bonedale Flashmob will also host a live, flashmob dance rehearsal during May’s virtual First Friday hosted by Carbondale Arts and Thunder River Theatre Company next week.

“I also email all participants every week the choreography so they can study it on their own,” Jerkunica said.

Email movefromyourcenter@gmail.com for more information on joining Bonedale Flashmob.

In addition to “Thriller,” Bonedale Flashmob has danced to songs by Justin Timberlake, Portugal. The Man, Daft Punk and other celebrated artists.

“As a group, we’d decide on a song that is fun, upbeat and happy that people know or they recognize,” Jerkunica said. “Then I put together just basic jazz choreography and then we start working on it.”

For the past three weeks, the group has been rehearsing to “Holiday” by Madonna.

According to Jerkunica, generally, between 15 and 30 people dance in a Bonedale Flashmob.

“My hope is always more people,” Jerkunica said. “I visualize this one being hundreds of people.”

No one knows at this point exactly when Bonedale Flashmob will perform in the town’s streets or parks again.

Rest assured, though, when they do get the green light — they’ll be ready to dance.

“The flashmob is really about bringing joy to ourselves and sharing that outwardly,” Jerkunica said. “It’s a pretty amazing connection you make with audience members.”

