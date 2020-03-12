Weekend Planner March 13-15

Shady Lane



Call before you go With cancellations and postponements throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado river valleys due to COVID-19, the Post Independent recommends confirming that events are going on before heading out.

Art in the Stacks opening reception

5 p.m. Friday — Glenwood Springs Art Guild’s annual show follows the theme “Home” — which could be a house or hearth, a barn or burrow, nest or den, trailer or tree, mountains or lake, etc. Vote for your favorite at the opening reception, which is open to all with snacks provided.

Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | 970-945-5958 | free

Elk Creek Elementary Carnival & Silent Auction

5:30 p.m. Friday — Games, prizes, and tacos. A fun (and free) family night of crazy cake walks, paper airplane contests and carnival games. Bid on an array of items at the silent auction.

Elk Creek Elementary, 804 W. Main St., New Castle | free

‘Into The Woods’

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $35/adults, $31.50/seniors, $25/kids

POSTPONED: 12th Annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza

Carbondale Recreation Center

Chris Bank & Mark Johnson

7 p.m. Friday — Chris Bank, vocals, bass, sax, guitar and blue blowing, has performed in the Aspen area for 21 years. Mark Johnson, saxophonist, has released three recordings of his own on the JVC record label.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | free

Shady Lane

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Shady Lane plays acoustic rock.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

Freaky Friday Party

9 p.m. Friday — Celebrating four years at the Brew Garden with a Friday the 13th dance party featuring DJ Rebel.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free

CANCELED: Standup Comedy

The New Ute Events Center, Rifle

Get Lucky Dance Party

9 p.m. Saturday — Celebrating four years at the Brew Garden. Get a head start on St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday night with DJ Javi G.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free

Karaoke with Sandman

9 p.m. Sunday — Come sing with Sandman on Sunday nights.

Patina Bar + Grille, 1054 Highway 133, Carbondale