Calling all creatives: design contest for 50th Mountain Fair closes Friday

People dance near the stage at the 48th Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Saturday afternoon in 2019.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Carbondale is celebrating the 50th year of Mountain Fair this summer, or its “Golden Anniversary.” For this year’s t-shirt and poster, Carbondale Arts is asking locals to submit designs that embody the fair and celebrate half a century of its existence. On the organization’s website it states that the design should be well-developed and the submission should include at least three work samples.

“…We’re looking for inspiring entries celebrating our brilliant half-century of the fair. Help us illuminate the way for the next 50 years!,” the website states.

An artistic jury will decide on the winning design and the selected artist will receive $500, 10 t-shirts and the honor, fame and notoriety that accompanies being the designer for the fair’s 50th year. Once the artist is selected the jury will work with them to finalize the t-shirts and poster aesthetic for this summer.

The website states both digital and handmade entries are welcome, although for any non-digital submissions the artist’s name and contact info needs to be on the back of each part of their entry.

For any questions about the contest or submissions reach out to Brian Colley by email at brian@carbondalearts.com . The deadline for all submissions is Friday, April 30.