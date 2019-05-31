Cannes Film Festival screens Carbondale editor’s movie

Carbondale-based, Emmy Award-winning editor Krysia Carter-Giez has screened a locally edited feature at the Cannes Film Festival for the third straight year.

Directed by Stefano Da Fre and Laura Pellegrini of Rosso Films International, “The Moon in Deep Winter” is a feature that deals with the emotions of a young man coming home after many years. It won best screenplay at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York and has screened twice this week at Cannes.

Post production sound for “The Moon in Deep Winter” was executed by Dave Taylor of Cool Brick Studios in Carbondale.

Following last year’s success at Cannes of “The Girl Who Cannot Speak,” a documentary on sexual abuse which also featured at the NBC/American Film Institute’s “Meet The Press” film festival, Carter-Giez and Rosso Films are starting post-production on a political documentary about youth activism in America, to be aired in the fall.