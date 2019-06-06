Carbondale Arts names Artist Fellowship Award Grant winners

Carbondale Arts announced the 2019 recipients of the Artist Fellowship Award Grants this week.

Made up of three grant opportunities, the grants include the Alleghany Meadows Fellowship, the Ro Mead Community Arts Grant, and the Carbondale Arts Career Advancement Grant.

Now in its second year, the Artist Fellowship Award Grants program is an open call to creatives of any genre seeking funding to assist in artistic or career development, or support artwork concepts that can benefit both the artist and community.

Carbondale Arts and the Artists Fellowship Award Grant Committee believe that there is great value in fostering creativity and inspiration.

The 2019 recipients are a diverse, talented and passionate group. The Alleghany Meadows Fellowship went to Lara Whitley and Heather Craven.

Whitley, an installation artist, will use the funds to further develop, transform and re-animate narratives from previous projects such as “Homecoming,” which won the people’s choice award at Art of the State in Denver.

Craven, born and raised in Carbondale, will use the funds to complete her hand-drawn alphabet story book.

Muralist, artist and activist Valerie Rose was awarded a portion of the Carbondale Arts Career Advancement Grant to expand her body of work. Valerie’s work tells stories of the deaf world through comics, painting and illustration.

The Ro Mead Community Grant was split between Jill Scher and local musicians Let Them Roar. Jill Scher plans to use the funds to support her installation of 1,000-plus origami cranes at the entrance to the Third Street Center Community Hall in Carbondale.

Let them Roar will use its awarded funds to launch “I See My Light” project, a collaboration with the Sanctuary Movement to inspire and take action around the injustices facing immigrants and strengthen bonds that build community.

The awarded grants and fellowships help to further the mission of Carbondale Arts, building community through art, and the mission of the Carbondale Creative District, nurturing a vibrant Carbondale community through creative industry, collaboration and artistic exploration.