Carbondale Comeback Passport to spur local purchasing, support for businesses
Carbondale Arts has created a special Love Local project that is aimed at supporting economic recovery in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Carbondale Comeback Passport is a pocket-sized flipbook that includes deals and discounts at 30 local businesses including craft breweries, restaurants, coffee, retail, jewelry, chocolate and much more.
Sale proceeds from the Carbondale Comeback Passport will benefit Carbondale Arts in lieu of funding received from the Mountain Fair raffle. Your purchase of the Carbondale Comeback Passport supports the arts community and culture as well as providing incentives to help sustain local small businesses that are owned and run by family, friends and neighbors.
The Carbondale Comeback Passport may be purchased on the Carbondale Arts website at: https://www.carbondalearts.com/
