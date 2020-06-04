Carbondale’s First Friday goes virtual again for June

People in the Beer Works parade float throw out candy and beads to kids during the Fat First Friday parade down Main Street in Carbondale.

Carbondale’s First Friday celebration will once again be of the “virtual” variety this month, the third such offering of the monthly celebration since the start of Covid-19 social distancing.

Thunder River Theatre Company will stream the festivities on its “Thundersteam,” (https://thunderrivertheatre.com/) starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

The collaboration between Carbondale Arts and Thunder River Theatre Company on the First Friday broadcasts began out of necessity, but Carbondale Arts Executive Director Amy Kimberly said it was something the two entities had always talked about doing.

“We’ve been looking for something to collaborate on for a long time and this spontaneously happened and it’s great because their platform is a really fun platform to work with,” Kimberly said. “We’re lucky to have TRTC production manager Sean Jeffries who does all the technical work.”

Friday’s broadcast will begin with an introduction from Kimberly and TRTC’s Executive Artistic Director Corey Simpson.

Artists Andrew Roberts-Gray and Reina Katzenberger will then be featured in short segment from Studio For Arts + Works in Carbondale. The pair were chosen in April from among fifteen entries after a Call for Submissions by Carbondale Arts and the Kroger Co. to create a 16×5 foot mural that will grace the entryway to Carbondale’s new City Market.

After that, the stream will take a tour of the FirstBank art exhibit, which is currently featuring the artwork of Andrew Taylor and Andrew Roberts-Gray.

David Friedheim and Trisha Kyner, who were the People’s Choice award winners for their public artwork in Carbondale, will also be featured.

“This year, because of Covid-19, we are keeping the current sculptures up (in Carbondale) for another year, so it seemed like a good opportunity to delve a little deeper into some of the creators of the sculpture,” Kimberly said.

Segments featuring Brad Reed Nelson of Board by Design — a furniture design and build company in Carbondale — and Carbondale Clay Center will precede an introduction into Streamin’ Steves, which this week will feature The Milemarkers and opening act Natalie Spears.

The Launchpad relaunches

Also this Friday, Carbondale Arts will reopen the R2 Gallery inside the Launchpad, which has been closed due to Covid since mid-March.

The Launchpad will open with social distancing measures in place for up to 8 visitors at a time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will extend its Friday evening hours until 7 p.m. starting June 12.

Current artists exhibiting their work in the gallery include Carbondale ceramic artist, Matthew Eames with his show “Forever Until Tomorrow” and Boulder artist Alissa Davies showing “Angel Places.”

A virtual 360 degree tour of the exhibit can be found at CarbonaleArts.com.

