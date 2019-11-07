Castro, Ellis bring the blues to Ute Theater stage

Tinsley Ellis, left, and Tommy Castro bring the blues to Rifle's Ute Theater stage this Saturday night.

Provided

Fans of blues guitar are in for a string-bending good time as two of the most popular blues players of the past three decades will land on Rifle’s Ute Theater stage starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tommy Castro and Tinsley Ellis will each play a set with their own bands before coming together for a good old-fashioned, raise the roof jam session to top off the show.

The two blues men joined forces for a tour last year after Ellis recorded his latest record, “Winning Hand” on Alligator Records, the same label on which Castro has recorded his past six albums.

It is Ellis’ third stint with Alligator Records after recording nine albums on the label in the ’90s and ’00s.

“Well, I tried the rest, and I came back to the best,” Ellis said. “They’re just great to work with, and I’ve been with them off and on, mainly on, for over 30 years.”

Castro and Ellis had such a good time touring together in 2018, Castro said, that they decided to do it again this year.

“I’m a big fan of his, and he’s a fan of mine,” Castro said. “And we get along really well as friends, and the bands get along really well.

“When we were younger, half of what we were interested in was partying. Now that we’re a little bit more mature, music is all we really have. So we go a little farther and deeper into our music and we appreciate being able to do what we love.”

Ellis said his set Saturday night with his own band will include songs from “Winning Hand,” a few songs off his 2005 album “Live Highwayman,” and even some unreleased songs off his album “Ice Cream In Hell,” which is due out in January.

Castro’s set with his band, The Painkillers, will include many songs from their new 2019 release “Killin It Live,” a record he said best represents “what you get when you come to see a Tommy Castro and the Painkillers show.”

“We have a really strong four-piece group right now, and I just wanted to be sure to capture what this band sounds like live,” he said.

Florida native Ellis’s and Northern California native Castro’s approaches to blues music are as different at the two distinctly different parts of the country they grew up in.

Ellis counts legendary blues man B.B. King as a primary influence, and his Southern blues-rock style is reminiscent of Southern rockers like the Allman Brothers.

In fact, Ellis has performed and recorded with various Allman Brothers members, and he once played mentor to a young Derek Trucks, letting the slide-guitarist sit in with his band.

“He was only 12 years old, and we were skeptical,” Ellis said. “His dad (Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks) and I were old friends, so we let him get up there, and he was just so incredible that he ended up staying there the whole set.”

Derek Trucks later toured with Ellis’s band, and made his recording debut on Ellis’s 1994 record, “Storm Warning.”

Castro’s brand of blues mixes rock ’n’ roll with soul, R&B, and piping hot blues, owing to his eclectic roots in the fertile San Francisco Bay Area music scene of the ’60s and ’70s.

“We would see shows at the Fillmore and Winterland or any number of outdoor venues, everything from The Grateful Dead to Sly and the Family Stone,” Castro said. “But my all-time favorite from the Bay was the Elvin Bishop Group.

“We were inspired by all this great blues, R&B, soul, rock ’n’ roll, psychedelic music and folk music. It was a great time to be a teenager, and I’m sure that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing today.”

jbear@postindependent.com