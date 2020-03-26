Cheers & Jeers

Cheers to “Little Fires Everywhere” for reigniting our love for Kerry Washington. As cagey boho artist Mia in Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel, the “Scandal” vet paints an unvarnished portrait of a mom afraid of losing her daughter to a Donna Reedish suburbanite (Reese Witherspoon) who is everything she’s not. But to us, Kerry, you are everything.

Cheers to “SEAL Team” for completing a tricky mission. The CBS military drama broke ranks from its rescue-of-the-week routine with a movie-caliber mini arc about a botched op that spanned several episodes and shook Bravo leader Jason (David Boreanaz) enough to root out the weakest link within his brotherhood.

Jeers to “Grey’s Anatomy” for writing off Karev … literally. To explain actor Justin Chambers’ exit, the ABC drama spent the March 5 hour showing the staff learning — through a series of Dear John letters — that he’d left his job, his wife and apparently his senses to reunite with ex Izzie (Katherine Heigl) in Kansas. Honestly, death would have been more dignified.

Jeers to “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” for screaming out of both sides of its face. After two hours of Peter’s exes mean-girling one another, ABC’s shrillest reunion show ever then brought out ex-Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to emotionally address the show’s abusive online trolls. So it’s only OK if they do it on camera?