Colorado banding together to help keep the music playing through the pandemic

The Colorado music industry, which generates over $1.5 billion annually and employs more than 16,000 Coloradans, has been greatly affected by the health and safety measures aimed at protecting against the spread of COVID-19. The cancelation of live performances — the lifeblood of the music industry — has caused untold economic distress on musicians who rely on public gatherings for their financial stability.

From 6-9 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Music Relief Fund, in partnership with Breckenridge Brewery, will present the virtual concert, “Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund,” to generate much-needed funding for all those in the Colorado music industry affected by COVID-19.

Music fans can tune into the three-hour event to watch performances and storytelling by a stellar lineup of musicians, crew members, industry members, and Colorado personalities. The concert will be live-streamed and aired on 97.3 KBCO and CBSN Denver. The first hour will also be broadcast on CBS Denver, hosted by Bret Saunders of KBCO and Jim Benemann of CBS4. More information and details on how to watch can be found at comusicrelief.org.

The talent-packed lineup will include The Avett Brothers, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush and The String Cheese Incident, as well as musicians from across the state.

“Coloradans have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “Colorado’s music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the Colorado way of life. I can’t wait for the day when we can all return to one of Colorado’s excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I’m excited that the state can partner with the Colorado Music Relief Fund in this effort.”

The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created to support all the talented and dedicated individuals, crews, and businesses working on stage and behind the scenes in our state. CMRF will continue in its mission to raise funds and provide a steady stream of high-quality events to support the Colorado music community.

Its partnership with the State of Colorado, Colorado Creative Industries, and Energize Colorado demonstrates the central role live music plays in Colorado’s culture, character and economy.

Breckenridge Brewery, the event’s sponsor, has a deep connection to the Colorado music scene, frequently hosting concerts at its Littleton brewery over the past few years.



“An appreciation for music has always been in Breckenridge Brewery’s DNA, from hosting events like Hootenanny to the Summer Concert Series with KBCO,” said Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery. “Live music and craft beer are a major part of Colorado’s culture, and each has the distinct ability to bring people together. We hope to be able to share a pint and a tune together in person soon, but until then, we’re committed to supporting the local artists who unite us through music and lift our spirits.”

To donate, or to fill out an application for the Colorado Music Relief Fund, go to: http://comusicrelief.org/.

“I am glad to do whatever I can to support our music community right now, and the CMRF is a lifeline to so many in our state.” musician Nathaniel Rateliff said.

