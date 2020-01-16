Comedy and country come to Rifle’s Ute Theater this weekend

If You Go... What: Stand-up Comedy Showcase, featuring Jerry Garcia Where: Ute Theater, Rifle, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle When: Friday, 8 p.m. Tickets: $15, www.utetheater.com or at the door What: Royal South Where: Ute Theater, Rifle, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle When: Saturday, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$35, www.utetheater.com or at the door

Whether you’re in the mood to laugh or listen to some great new country music, Rifle’s Ute Theater has you covered this weekend.

The fun begins on Friday night when the Ute welcomes comedian Jerry Garcia to the theater stage.

Garcia is one of the brightest comics to appear in recent years, with star turns on Netflix in Chingo Bling’s “They Can’t Deport Us All” comedy special, and on HBO in his own special, “Not My Weekend” in which he muses on the stuggles of being a single father.

Garcia’s penchant for telling stories about his life, relationships, modest upbringings and everyday struggles endear him to audiences who come away from his shows feeling like they’ve met a new “funny friend.”

Also on the ticket Friday is comedian Austin Brinker, a native of Colorado Springs and semi-pro Ju Jitsu fighter who’s been touring comedy clubs all over the state.

The show will open with comedian/producer Louis Beck in his customary role as emcee for the evening.

Royal South

Fans of country-pop and bluegrass are in for a treat on Saturday as The Ute Theater hosts the up-and-coming country group Royal South starting at 8 p.m.

The band is an eclectic combination of big-voiced country singer SaraBeth, British guitar-hero/singer Glen Mitchell, and Kentucky-born bassist/singer Vickie Vaughan. Together the trio brings a high-energy show that mixes country and bluegrass, and features brilliant three-part harmonies.

Mitchell, who has played guitar for the likes of Darius Rucker, Frankie Ballard, Lonestar and Billy Currington, has gained a reputation as one of the most talented and successful British guitarists in country music today.

SaraBeth first made a name for herself in Nashville with her self-titled EP featuring songs like “You Rock My Rodeo” and “I’m Sick Of It.” The tall, blonde Texan says she likes “to have a lot of fun on stage, dance and let the audience be a part of a good time.”

Vaughan brings the bluegrass element to the trio with both her bass playing and vocals. The Grand Ole Opry veteran has previously lent her talents to the music of Patty Loveless and Ruthie Collins.

Royal South’s debut album, “Cry, Cry” was released in January 2019, and its title track reached No. 1 on the UK Country iTunes Chart and #2 on the US New Country iTunes Chart. Paul Worley, who previously worked with the Dixie Chicks, Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, and The Band Perry, produced the album.

