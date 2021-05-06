Dandelion Days and local high school plant sale fundraiser set for Saturday

Yampah Mountain High School students preparing for this year's 5th annual plant sale fundraiser.



The first in-person local festival of the year has arrived with Dandelion Days making its return to Sopris Park in Carbondale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

The event was created by Carbondale’s Environmental Board and features live music and local vendors for a completely waste-free celebration of spring. The event is free to attend and this year will also debut Carbondale Tourism’s new Farm + Food map. The map was meant to launch last year, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Spokesperson Sarah-Jane Johnson wrote in an email that after local stakeholders completed an agri-tourism development and training workshop, farmers, ranchers and restaurant business owners came together to develop the Farm + Food map.

“Carbondale has the perfect local food and farm setting and businesses, and we are hopeful to grow and support this sector with initiatives like this visitor awareness map,” Johnson wrote.

The map will highlight farm-to-table eats, local libations, public gardens and local farms and ranches with visitor experiences. The final guide is printed and pocket-sized so visitors and locals alike can bring it with them as they venture through Carbondale.

Yampah Mountain High School students preparing for this year's fifth annual plant sale fundraiser.



Yampah High School Plant Sale

Yampah Mountain High School students are hosting their 5th plant sale fundraiser from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the school campus, 695 Red Mountain Drive in Glenwood Springs.

There will be over 100 varieties of locally grown herbs, flowers friendly for pollinators and vegetables with prices starting at $1. The proceeds of the sale go towards the school’s Sustainable Science learning pod and its efforts to share organically grown plants with local Lift-Up pantries and gardeners.

‘Student-saved seeds’ will also be sold for $2 per packet. Yampah students have been saving and replanting seeds since 2013 in order to help them adapt to the region’s climate and better protect growth against wind, sun, freeze and altitude exposures. Because of how the seeds have adapted, they tend to produce more fruit.

Participants in the event can also learn hands-on techniques for transplanting and maximizing growth for different plants.

More information about the sale can be found here and children are encouraged to attend.