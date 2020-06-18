Farmer’s Market Radio Series begins Friday

B&W photo of midsection of man holding a classical guitar, playing music

The Rifle Farmer’s Market is bringing live radio broadcasts back with its Farmer’s Market Radio Series beginning Friday, and running seven consecutive Fridays through July 31. The shows will be recorded at Rifle’s Ute Theatre and broadcast on KMTS radio and Facebook beginning at 7 p.m. with a pre-show on KMTS starting at 6 p.m.

The Rifle Farmers Market is partnering with The Ute Theater, KMTS radio, the City of Rifle, Rifle Community TV and the New Ute Theater Society on the venture. The shows will feature seven popular local music acts over the seven Fridays, including ZINZIN, Oran Mor, Stone Kitchen, Dwight and his Guitar, The Colorado Curry’s Band, Joey Ball, and Callin’ Old Souls.

ZINZIN – Friday, June 19

ZINZIN’s sound is eclectic, acoustic, and is influenced primarily by the music of Southwest Louisiana. The band plays Cajun, Creole, zydeco and blues, and the resulting gumbo is “simply irresistible dance music.” Band members have extensive backgrounds in folk, country, jazz, classical and blues.

ZINZIN has been entertaining Colorado’s Western Slope in various incarnations for over a quarter of a century.

Oran Mor – Friday, June 26

Oran Mor plays Scottish and Irish music, as well as current Celtic music and Americana tunes, with a few originals tossed into the mix. Their instrumentation includes recorders, Irish whistles, guitars, bass, hand drums, percussion instruments and vocal harmonies.

Tom and Karen Cochran formed Oran Mor after playing music together in various configurations for over 12 years. They added their son Brendan on percussion and vocals and Jonathan Satz on bass and vocals and now play most often as a quartet.

Stone Kitchen – Friday, July 3

The Stone Kitchen Band plays Americana roots music, which blends traditional styles of bluegrass, blues, and outlaw country with their individual styles of songwriting. The band’s instrumentation includes the fiddle, mandolin, slide guitar, guitar and three part vocal harmonies. They play unique arrangements of popular songs as well as original music.

Dwight and His Guitar – Friday, July 10

Dwight Ferren has enjoyed a long and varied musical career with various bands have opened for many national acts. More recently, Ferren has recorded all his own original songs, playing all the instruments including vocals. Ferren plays original solo instrumental arrangements of many classic tunes from the ’50s through the ’90s. He provides a relaxing musical experience, but can also turn up the volume and play some electric classic rock.

The Colorado Curry’s Band – Friday, July 17

Joey Ball – Friday, July 24

Rifle native Joey Ball and her two children have been performing f folk, country and gospel music in and around their community since 2010. They describe their music as a “cultural fusion” of bluegrass, indie, folk and gospel. The band combines fiddle, ukulele and guitar to create good time, sing along music for all.

Callin’ Old Souls – Friday, July 31

Callin’ Old Souls plays raw underground country, and sad songs you can dance to.

