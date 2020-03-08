Following ‘The Outsider’ finale, Dennis Lehane comes to Aspen Winter Words
Andrew Travers
The Aspen Times
The Aspen Times
IF YOU GO …
Who: Dennis Lehane at Winter Words
Where: Paepcke Auditorium
When: Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m.
How much: $25
Tickets: Wheeler Opera House box office; aspenshowtix.com
Roadblock
Castle Creek Road was closed for a few hours Sunday as small snow slides made the route dangerous for drivers. No injuries were reported.
More on PAGE A3
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.