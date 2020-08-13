Frisbie-Mitchell Duo, Indigo Mojo play Streamin’ Steve’s

Indigo Mojo will play its first-ever gig at Steve's Guitars on Friday.

Dave Taylor

https://youtu.be/HNFfiJ9MW0k, http://www.grassrootstv.org or Youtube.com/stevesguitarspresents or Youtube.com/stevesguitarspresents If You Watch What: Frisbie-Mitchell Duo and Indigo Mojo on Streamin' Steve's When: 7:30 p.m., Friday How To Watch:

While it’s certainly been a slog for the Valley’s music fans — getting through this pandemic without live music performances — Steve’s Guitars has continued to provide live streamed music performances every Friday night from its little shop in Carbondale.

This week, Streamin’ Steve’s will feature two local bands whose members are long-time veterans of the Valley’s music scene: The Frisbee-Mitchell Duo and Indigo Mojo.

The Frisbie-Mitchell Duo kicks off the show at 7:30 p.m. with some fast picking bluegrass featuring gorgeous harmonies.

Ted Frisbie is known most recently to Valley audiences as the mandolin player and singer for Hell Roaring String Band, which still holds the record of more than three hours for the longest set at Steve’s.

“That takes some skill and stamina which Ted has along with a gorgeous voice which also runs in his family — good musical genes,” said Steve Standiford, owner of Steve’s Guitars.

Frisbie’s collaboration with Eric Mitchell, who has performed with a number of different people since moving to the Valley from Minneapolis, promises to be fruitful one.

“We’re two musician friends who are just having fun playing some odd tunes we like and lesser known tunes with killer harmonies and sweet picking,” Frisbie said.

Like many Valley bands, Indigo Mojo had its summer schedule of performances wrecked by the pandemic, including a featured spot July 4th in the Glenwood Canyon Adventure Park’s Music on the Mountain series.

But the band has soldiered on, playing a recent gig “under the bridge” at the Glenwood Farmer’s Market. Friday night’s gig at Steve’s will be the first at the shop for Indigo Mojo, though some members have played there in other bands.

Singer and guitarist Cole Campbell said that while he’s looking forward to playing Steve’s, he wishes it were to a live audience.

“This is a strange gig … I’ve never done anything quite like it in terms of a live stream,” Campbell said. “It’s different when you don’t have a live audience. I saw bands that have done it in the past, the last month or so, ending a song and there’s no clapping or anything. Kind of like, ‘woohoo!’”

Indigo Mojo may have only been a band for a couple of years, but its members — Campbell on guitar and vocals, Kendall Spyker on lead guitar, Jerry Larsen on drums, Steve Legersky on bass and LeAnn Campbell on vocals — are all long-time veterans of the Roaring Fork Valley music scene.

They bring an eclectic set of music including several Americana-influenced originals combined with covers of everything from Jonny Lang to Adele, and from Aretha Franklin to Loreena McKennitt.

“That’s my fault because I play so many different styles,” Campbell said. “I like jazz, so we’ll all do a jazz tune, then we’ll do a rock ’n’ roll tune. It all seems to work, though. People seem to enjoy it.”

The band has recorded its first EP, “Telluride Bound,” which fans can preview on its website: http://www.indigomojomusic.com, and will soon be available on CD and to stream on Spotify.

For now, though, Campbell says the band is just excited to get out and perform again.

“We’re happy just to strap on the instruments and play,” he said. “It’s one of those things — you have to play, it’s in your blood.”

