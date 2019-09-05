From a helicopter flyover to an Eagles tribute band, New Castle continues decades-old, Burning Mountain Festival tradition this weekend

Eagerly awaiting candy, children line Main Street in downtown New Castle for the 46th annual Burning Mountain Festival parade in 2018.

file / Post Independent

In 1973, New Castle residents came together for the first Burning Mountain Festival and will continue the decades-old community tradition this weekend.

Kicking off Friday at Burning Mountain Park, 450 W. Main St., and concluding Sunday evening, this year’s installment will showcase live music, a parade, contests, food vendors and plenty of horses.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, local band Louie & The Lizards will bring their brand of rock and funk to Burning Mountain Park followed by a performance from Eagles tribute band, The Long Run-Colorado at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Palisade’s own Exit 42 will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of headliner A Band Called Alexis, which bills itself as the premiere country band on the Western Slope.

“It lends to our theme this year, ‘Music to our Hearts,’” said Debbie Nichols, New Castle administrative assistant.

“Immediately following the parade, Coal Ridge High School’s jazz group will be performing.”

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Burning Mountain Festival parade will roll along Main Street from the west end of town to Burning Mountain Park.

With 25 entries, the parade will include floats, fire trucks, walkers and even a helicopter flyover.

“It’s just a good, old-fashioned Americana parade,” said David Reynolds, New Castle town administrator.

Following the parade, festival goers may participate in a double-elimination, $20 per-team cornhole tournament at the west side of Hogback pizza, witness a pie eating competition and watch the men’s and women’s log splitting contests.

“There will be a beer tent,” said Reynolds of the libations provided courtesy of Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, New Castle Liquors and Spirits of New Castle.

Festival goers may also purchase food, onsite, from the New Castle Diner, Kaleb’s Katch, Sweet Coloradough and other food vendors whose cuisines span the globe.

Sunday, as part of Burning Mountain Festival, the nonprofit mounted precision drill organization – Westernaires – will put on a free show featuring nearly 100 horses and riders at the Garfield County Fairgrounds located at 1001 Railroad Ave. in Rifle beginning at 1 p.m.

The three-day event, which remains free and open to the public, will conclude back at Burning Mountain Park with a united, bi-lingual community gathering featuring area churches at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We encourage everybody to come down and have a nice family weekend with us,” said Reynolds.

mabennett@postindependent.com