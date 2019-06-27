Garfield County weekend planner, June 28-30

Shady Lane



teen Movie Matinee: Captain Marvel

2 p.m. Friday — Teens are invited to the Carbondale Library for a screening of the PG-13 blockbuster “Captain Marvel.” Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

Carbondale Library, 320 Sopris Ave., Carbondale | Free | 970-963-2889

FRIDAYS ON 7TH

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Shady Lane, a musical collaboration between four Roaring Fork Valley musicians, brings acoustic rock, pop and soul music from artists like The Beatles, Eric Clapton, John Mayer, the Allman Brothers and more to downtown Glenwood.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

Friday Afternoon Club: Suzzanne Paris

5 p.m. Friday — Free gondola ride to the top after 4 p.m. for up to four people with the Glenwood Springs Post Independent coupon. Paris will play classic rock covers and various originals from her releases “Pink Lipstick” and “Off Like a Prom Dress” and many other favorites.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with the Friday ad in the Post Independent

TRTC presents ‘Tribes’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — TRTC’s final main-season production for 2018-19. Born deaf, Billy has been surrounded his entire life by a family of idiosyncratic, fiercely competitive intellectuals who take their hearing for granted, according to a synopsis of the play. When beautiful Sylvia finally breaks his silence by teaching him sign language, Billy discovers his heart, his dignity and a much larger world.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $10-$30 | 970-963-8200

Broadway Revue in Dance and Live Music

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday — A revue of five dances from iconic Broadway shows re-imagined and performed by resident dance company CoMotion Dance, featuring guest artist Marisa Paull Gorst with live musical interludes from Kyle Jones on piano and vocals by Jennifer Johnson. Song and dance numbers performed come from the Broadway musicals “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Cats,” “Crazy for You” and “Pajama Game.”

Friday at Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, 16543 Highway 82, Carbondale; Saturday at Ute Theater, 132 W. Fourth St., Rifle | $20

Live Music

8:30 p.m. Friday — Valle Musico brings its guitar-based music with classical, jazz, Latin and world beat music elements to Rivers Restaurant.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No cover charge

Music on the Mountain: Brian Grace Band

6 p.m. Saturday — Glenwood Springs mountain-top concert series continues with the Brian Grace Band. Free gondola ride starting at 4 p.m., with the donation of a canned food item for the LIFT-UP community food pantry.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free (Gondola rides $14-$19 without canned donation)

Music In The Meadow

All day Saturday — Listen to Rodrigo Arreguin, Feeding Giants, The Mixx and Lever Action. Local food vendors on site. A donation of $10 per person at the gate is requested. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Veterans’ Hunts & Excursions Inc., 5000 CR 315, Silt | $10 | 970-209-6646