Garfield County Weekend Planner June 7-8

Poser



Fridays on 7th

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party with the valley’s ultimate cover band, Poser. This high energy, crowd pleasing band plays hits from classic bands like The Beatles, Santana, Springsteen, Clapton and more.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

Opening Reception: Ellipsis by Savanna LaBauve

6 p.m., Friday — Join Carbondale Clay Center for the opening reception of Ellipsis on First Friday. Ellipsis is an exhibition by Savanna LaBauve and signifies the culmination of her two-year artist residency at the Carbondale Clay Center.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free

Live Music

8:30 p.m., Friday — Live at Rivers Restaurant, the Leonard Curry Trio, playing a mix of Americana music.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No Cover Charge

15th annual River Float & Festival

8 a.m., Saturday — Spend a morning with Roaring Fork Conservancy staff and river ambassadors for a float of the Lower Roaring Fork River. After the float there will be a cookout, music, and the opportunity to try stand-up paddle boards and fly rods at Coryell Ranch.

Coryell Ranch, 400 Coryell Ranch Road, Carbondale | $30-$55 | roaringfork.org/events

National Caves & Karst Day

10 a.m., Saturday — Glenwood Caverns is celebrating the third annual National Caves & Karst Day. Head to the top of Iron Mountain for a day of cave knowledge and fun. Explore a cave display in the shade building next to the Soaring Eagle Zip Ride, and test your caving

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | $14-$32

Western Slope Uke June Jam

1 p.m., Saturday — Western Slope Ukulele June Jam featuring local talent leading workshops, group play/sing-a-longs and a concert finale. Concert from 5–6 p.m. is open to the public. Registration is requested at Stephanie1askew@yahoo.com or call/text 214-405-8040. See the Facebook page Western Slope Ukulele June Jam for festival and workshop details.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | Free

Summerfest Balloon Bash

7 a.m., Saturday and Sunday — Celebrate the fourth year of the community hot air balloon event. There will be more than 20 air balloons launching both Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday will be filled with family fun activities at the park with a balloon glow Saturday evening.

Crown Mountain Park, 200 Community Drive, Carbondale | Free

North Star Roaring Fork River Float

5 p.m., Saturday — Take a gentle float through important wildlife habitat in North Star Open Space with Roaring Fork Conservancy and Pitkin County Open Space & Trails. Inflatable kayak (ducky), paddle, and PFD are provided for each participant. Please call with questions.

Roaring Fork Conservancy, 22800 Two Rivers Road, Basalt | $10 | 970-927-1290

An Evening of Magic w/ Doc Eason

6:30 p.m., Saturday — Magician Doc Eason, who has been performing in Snowmass for three decades, will bring his show to the Vaudeville Stage. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $15 | 970-945-9699