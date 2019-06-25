Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music kicks off the season Wednesday in Two Rivers Park

Singer-songwriter Michelle Sarah headlines the opening night of Glenwood's Summer of Music series Wednesday evening in Two RIvers Park.

Publicity photo

With temperatures on the rise, the Glenwood Springs is set to kick off the annual Summer of Music concert series at Two Rivers Park at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Two Rivers Park.

It is the first concert of the summer series, with six total concerts. All are free to the public, Summer of Music board member and Administrator Brie Carmer said.

“The series in entirety has been going for around 35 years. The Summer of Music picked up the event 9 years ago,” she said of the concert series that grew out of the former Glenwood Springs Summer of Jazz series.

The JAS Aspen Summer Session I students will open the show Wednesday.

“They have been performing for us for a number of years,” Carmer said.

Colorado-based Michelle Sarah, known for her “explosive vocals, creative energy and a dynamic blend of soul and funk,” according to her website description, will headline the performance.

“For me, it marks the beginning of summer,” Carmer said. “It’s been such a staple in Glenwood Springs for so long. Once it happens, you kind of know you’re going into the summer season.

“Especially with the weather we have been having, it is kind of pick-me-up. Music is coming, summer must be here.”

Patrons to the Summer of Music are welcome to bring a picnic.

Carmer said they will have food vendors on site again this summer, including Slow Groovin’ BBQ, Ghandi India’s Cuisine, Sweet Coloradough, and more.

There is no smoking, no glass and no pets allowed in Two Rivers Park.

There will be no alcohol sold in the park, but people are allowed to bring their own in as long is it is not in a glass container.

The series continues every Wednesday until July 31. All concerts will be at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood.

kmills@postindependent.com