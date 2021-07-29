Glenwood Summer of Music returns with one-off locals’ concert in Two Rivers Park

A Band Called Alexis.

Another sign that things are returning to normal goes up on the grassy lawn at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs Wednesday evening — with an eye toward a full return next summer.

Though the Glenwood Summer of Music was suspended the past two summers due to restrictions on public gatherings caused by the pandemic, the summertime concert in the park returns for a one-off show from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4.

The night will feature a pair of local music groups, the True Story Band and A Band Called Alexis. The concert is free and open to the public.

“We want this to be something for the community,” said Annie Olson, president of Glenwood Springs Summer of Music.

Unlike the usual concert series, there won’t be any food vendors or outside solicitors, she said. People may bring a picnic to enjoy while listening to the music, she said.

At the same time, the nonprofit organization that puts on the series is looking to the event to kickstart things for a six-concert series next summer.

Next week’s concert was made possible by donations from the city of Glenwood Springs and local businesses. Bringing back the summer-long series that typically begins on the last Wednesday of June for six straight Wednesdays will rely on community donations, Olson said.

“It takes several months of work to get all the concerts together for the season,” she said of a process that usually begins by November of the prior year to line up bands, vendors and get permitting in place.

“It really takes quite a bit of time to assemble, and we all wear a lot of hats to make it happen,” Olson said.

Volunteers will be working the crowd with lighted donations buckets on Aug. 4, and supporters are encouraged to send donations to: Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, P.O. Box 945, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602.

“We will continue to honor and strengthen this important community event by increasing community involvement, developing regional partnerships and maximizing our use of the precious resources provided by the community,” Olson said in an earlier press release announcing this year’s single event.

True Story Band is led by guitarist Damian Smith and features multi-instrumentalist Chris Bank and a host of other local musicians playing country and classic rock covers.

A Band Called Alexis is billed as the region’s premiere country-rock band, led by vocalist Alexis States with Julie Maniscalchi on backup vocals, David Harding on lead guitar, Billy Conn on bass, Corey Spagnolo on drums and David Reynolds on rhythm guitar.

