Grand Holiday features live reindeer outside Garfield County Courthouse Friday

Santa and a few of his reindeers pictured during a previous Grand Holiday celebration. This year's event takes place Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. outside of the Garfield County Courthouse.

Roughly 15 years ago, Cindy Svatos was approached by a young couple that wanted to showcase their reindeer at a local, holiday event.

“Everyone turned them down,” Svatos said. “But I said, ‘Of course we would host them.'”

As a result, the Grand Holiday event was born and has remained a Garfield County tradition in December for over a decade.

Previously, the family-friendly event featuring live reindeer took place in Centennial Park but has since relocated to outside of the Garfield County Courthouse located at 109 Eighth St. in Glenwood Springs.

This year’s Grand Holiday will occur on the courthouse lawn from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s just so cold and fun,” Svatos said. “People of all ages come because they’ve never seen live reindeer before.”

In addition to reindeer, the Grand Holiday will feature a meet and greet with Santa, hot chocolate, marshmallow roasting over an open fire pit and fresh donuts courtesy of Aspen Mini Donuts.

“Kids don’t have the opportunity to roast marshmallows anymore,” Svatos said. “They don’t do it like when we were kids.”

In addition to plenty of marshmallow roasting opportunities, Friday’s Grand Holiday event will feature a Christmas caroling performance by Mountain Harmony.

Svatos, who also orchestrates the Downtown Market during the summer season, said Friday’s celebration was free and open to the public and encouraged attendees to shop local after.

“This event was designed to celebrate Glenwood’s downtown businesses, which make our community unique and vibrant,” Svatos said in a news release. “Shop small and find some truly amazing and one-of-a-kind gifts.”

