Great Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt hosted by CMC Mini College on Saturday

From left, Viviana Cruz-Monge, Cataleya Ramos and Mae Causey show off their colored goose pictures in honor of the CMC Mini College's Great Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt fundraiser on May 1.



No geese will actually be involved, but the virtual photo scavenger hunt May 1 will be a grand time for all. The Children’s Mini College at Colorado Mountain College offers early childhood education programs and proceeds from this event will go towards support for tuition assistance and operating expenses.

Registered teams will receive a list of scavenger hunt items at 10 a.m. Saturday and then have two hours to track down everything on the list and photograph themselves and their goose cutout with each object. The cutouts will be provided to teams after tickets are purchased for $40. Since the event is virtual, the items are not specific to Glenwood Springs and anyone can form a team and join whether they live elsewhere in Colorado or the country.

There is no limit to how many individuals can be on one team and the team who earns the most points will win the first prize package. It includes a three-night stay at a Glenwood Springs riverfront condo, tickets to Glenwood Canyon Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs. Teams who finish in second and third place will also receive prizes.

Tickets can be purchased here, http://colomtn.me/goose-chase , and the fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1. For more information about the event, contact CMC Mini College Director Joan Chovanec at 970-945-2446.