Great Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt hosted by CMC Mini College on Saturday
No geese will actually be involved, but the virtual photo scavenger hunt May 1 will be a grand time for all. The Children’s Mini College at Colorado Mountain College offers early childhood education programs and proceeds from this event will go towards support for tuition assistance and operating expenses.
Registered teams will receive a list of scavenger hunt items at 10 a.m. Saturday and then have two hours to track down everything on the list and photograph themselves and their goose cutout with each object. The cutouts will be provided to teams after tickets are purchased for $40. Since the event is virtual, the items are not specific to Glenwood Springs and anyone can form a team and join whether they live elsewhere in Colorado or the country.
There is no limit to how many individuals can be on one team and the team who earns the most points will win the first prize package. It includes a three-night stay at a Glenwood Springs riverfront condo, tickets to Glenwood Canyon Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs. Teams who finish in second and third place will also receive prizes.
Tickets can be purchased here, http://colomtn.me/goose-chase, and the fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1. For more information about the event, contact CMC Mini College Director Joan Chovanec at 970-945-2446.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Great Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt hosted by CMC Mini College on Saturday
No geese will actually be involved, but the virtual photo scavenger hunt May 1 will be a grand time for all. The Children’s Mini College at Colorado Mountain College offers early childhood education programs and…