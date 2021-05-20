High Country Sinfonia brings live, classical music back to the Roaring Fork Valley this weekend
Take advantage of the warmer weather and some of the Roaring Fork Valley’s musical talent at 5:30 p.m. Saturday during the “Spring for Joy” concert at the Sopris Park bandshell. After an entire year without any performances, the press release states the High Country Sinfonia is excited to offer a combination of indoor and outdoor concerts to locals this spring and summer.
“Our musicians are thrilled to be able to come together to welcome nine new members, rehearse, and perform,” said Wendy Larson, founder and President of the group. “Music is so important to our overall well-being and it is with great joy that we are able to offer these concerts for the community. We selected a program of music that reflects that joy and celebrates the natural exuberance and resilience of the people in this valley.”
The release states the concert will begin with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” and also feature music from Bach, Suk, Haydn and Britten. The audience can also anticipate solo performances from the group’s Concertmaster Emily Acri, Principal Second Violinist Katie Ralston, and Principal Cellist Roberto Arundale.
In addition to Saturday’s concert in Carbondale, there will also be two other performances on Friday and Sunday in Basalt and Aspen. The concert is free for all to attend with a suggested donation of up to $20. Masks and physical distancing will be required and audience sizes will be limited depending on the county requirements at the time of each concert.
– Friday’s performance will be at 5:30 p.m. May 21 at the Basalt United Community Methodist Church (167 Holland Hills Road).
– Saturday’s performance will be at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at Carbondale’s Sopris Park bandshell.
– Sunday’s performance will be at 11 a.m. May 23 at the Aspen Art Museum SO rooftop café.
