JAS Café announces eight-artist 2019-20 winter lineup for Aspen and Snowmass Village

Alphonso Horne and the Gotham City Kings

Courtesy photo

The JAS Café will host eight jazz artists for its winter series, with shows running from December through March at venues in Aspen and Snowmass Village, Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced Wednesday,

The series opens Dec. 20 and 21 with vocalist Niki Haris returning to The Little Nell and performing with Jazz Aspen founder and pianist James Horowitz. The show will be a mix of holiday classics, jazz standards, blues, soul and more.

Over Winterskol weekend, Jan. 10 and 11, trumpeter Alphonso Horne and the Gotham City Kings will headline at the Nell with a New Orleans-flared show and a special guest tap dancer and vocalist.

World-renowned guitarists Martin Taylor and Laurence Juber will perform at the Nell on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with a blend of jazz, pop, world and classical music.

Singer, songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers, who’s played previous JAS Café seasons, will return to Aspen for a special Valentine’s Day celebration Feb. 13 and 14 at the Velvet Buck in the St. Regis.

Vocal trio Duchess, a close-harmony trio blending classical and contemporary sounds, will make their JAS Café debut on Feb. 20 and 21 at the Nell.

Multi-Grammy winning Latin percussionist and frequent Aspen performer Poncho Sanchez will bring an eight-piece band to the Regis on March 7.

Steeely Dan backup vocalist Carolyn Leonhart and her band will perform at the Nell on March 13 and 14. Leonhart will step out with a blend of jazz, gospel, funk and blues, with music stretching from the standards song book to contemporary artists.

The season closes March 27 and 28 with three performances at The Collective in Snowmass Village featuring Jamison Ross and his Hammond B-3 Organ Trio.

Early shows at The Collective will feature an option of a dinner at the new Mix6 restaurant by longtime Jazz Aspen VIP Chef Martin Oswald.

Most of the winter Café performances will feature a JAS Listen Up! pre-concert artist interview prior to their early performance on the first night.

Individual ticket prices range from $35 to $55, with discounted series passes also available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at jazzaspensnowmass.org and 970-920-4996.