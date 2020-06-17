Jazz Aspen to live-stream virtual June Experience concerts

Jazz Aspen Snowmass will host free nightly live-streamed events June 26 to 28 in lieu of its JAS June Experience, which was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup includes a capella group Take 6, Colorado funk band The Motet, jazz pianist Monty Alexander, piano virtuoso Emmet Cohen, drummer and vocalist Sammy Miller, JAS Academy alum Ulysses Owens Jr., Tel Aviv-born clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen with Trio Brasileiro and percussionist Badi Assad.

Broadcasts will start nightly at 7 p.m. and will include artist interviews and performances. All of the participating artists had been slated to perform at the festival before cancelation and have committed to perform in-person next year.

“It’s a fun way for listeners and viewers to get to know them each so much better,” Jazz Aspen president and CEO Jim Horowitz said of the interviews.

“In addition to their stellar musicianship, they are all natural story-tellers who have lived colorful lives and have so much to share,” Jazz Aspen president and CEO Jim Horowitz said of the interviews. “The icing on the cake is all the great performance footage. Every artist’s genre of music is so different and so brilliant, one can imagine the joy of hearing all of them in such close, walkable proximity at multiple venues all in downtown Aspen in June 2021. Our 30th anniversary season next summer will be worth the wait!”

The virtual festival also is expected to showcase local students who have been in JAS instruction through the stay-at-home and safer-at-home periods.

To watch the broadcasts people need to pre-register at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Viewing is free, while a suggested donation of $10 to JAS mission-based programming is encouraged. JAS will send a link on the day of each performance to all those registered.

Chef Martin Oswald, of Pyramid Bistro, also is preparing a special takeout menu for participants which will include some of his top dishes from past Jazz Aspen events.

“We hope that our loyal donors and friends will join us in supporting Pyramid Bistro and Chef Oswald as they reopen to guests this summer,” Horowitz said.

More information on menus and ways to purchase will be released soon.