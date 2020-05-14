KMTS and Alpine Bank sponsor Virtual Interactive Prom

Blue background disco ball with disco lights.

Local high schoolers can attend the VIP — Virtual Interactive Prom — from 8-11 p.m. Saturday night on KMTS radio, at KMTS.com or by downloading the KMTS App.

The event, sponsored by Alpine Bank and KMTS, is open to all high school students from Aspen to Parachute, and will feature three solid hours of dance music played by KMTS DJs Stephanie Pruett and Omar Bainum, who are also teachers at Graham Mesa Elementary in Rifle.

“We moved here from Louisiana in 2017 and have been making music together for about 8 years,” Pruett and Bainum said in a Facebook post. “Both of us grew up going to concerts, which has given us a large and eclectic list of musical influences. We started DJing as a way to help our school and then branched out to other types of events, including dances!

“We are so stoked for this opportunity to help you rock out at your Virtual Interactive Prom!”

High schoolers are encouraged to prepare for the prom by supporting local florists, restaurants and clothing stores. They can then set up online meetings with friends on Zoom, Skype or Facetime, or get together in small groups of 10 or fewer, and then “dance the night away.”

For those tuning in on the radio in Glenwood and Aspen, KMTS can be found at 99.1 FM, in Rifle and Silt at 99.5, in Silt, New Castle or Canyon Creek at 103.7, in Basalt at 105.5, in Carbondale or Prince Creek at 95.9, in Redstone at 102.3, and in Thomasville at 97.1.

All the details for the prom can be found by going to the Alpine Bank Facebook page and clicking on “events.”