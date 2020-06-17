LET THEM ROAR presents six-week virtual songwriting workshop

Carbondale's LET THEM ROAR will present a six-week virtual songwriting workshop starting June 18.

Lewis Cooper

Carbondale-based band LET THEM ROAR is joining forces with Garfield County Libraries to present six-week songwriting series. The workshop-style series begins Thursday, June 18 and continues each Thursday through July 23. All the sessions will run from 6-7:30 p.m. and are hosted virtually via Zoom.

The workshops will “explore musical concepts, songwriting tools and immersive activities designed to build confidence as a songwriter and as a performer,” according to a statement from the band.

Participants are encouraged to attend all six sessions (although it’s not required) as they follow the natural progression of growing ideas into a song.

The first session on Thursday, June 18 is called “Playing with Words with Olivia Pevec & LTR.” The session will give the prospective songwriter the tools, inspiration, and support to begin writing lyrics. The focus will be on techniques such as freewriting and word-mining, and will be geared toward opening creative lyric flow.

The second session on Thursday, June 25, called “Emotion in Music with Mateo Sandate & LTR,” will be about exploring creative ways the songwriter may express themselves when music is used as a language. Sandate and the band will talk about the three basic ways feelings can be expressed to create motion in music.

The third session, on Thursday, July 2, called “Harmony Workshop with Sophia Clark & LTR” will cover the basics of vocal harmony. In it, Clark and the band will cover some basic tools and theory for finding harmonies, and then practice learning harmonies together.

The fourth session on Thursday, July 9, called “Song Production with Ashton Taufer & LTR” will explore techniques that a songwriter can use to guide a song from its beginnings to creating a recording that can be shared.

In the Thursday, July 16 “Master Class,” participants will prepare for the final week’s virtual showcase by sharing their original songs with LET THEM ROAR, receiving feedback, and exploring the possibilities of crafting the song further.

The “Virtual Songwriter Showcase” will be the final session on Thursday, July 23. It will be an opportunity for workshop participants to share their stories through song. There will be a question and answer session so that each performer may share their perspective on composing their song and what they learned from the series. Performance of the song is encouraged, but it is not required.

