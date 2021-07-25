Local fashion designer and CMC student debuts fashion collection at Grand Hyatt Vail

Kadia Soulemane draws upon her African upbringing as inspiration for her collections.

Eagle County’s own Kadia Soulemane, a talented, up-and-coming fashion designer, is bringing her luxury fashion collection, Nganoh, to the Vail Valley during the exclusive Grand Hyatt Vail’s “Hyatt Loves Locals” pop-up events in Cascade Village on July 29, Aug. 7, Aug. 20 and Sept. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m.

A modish apparel line, Nganoh is a diverse and eclectic collection of fashions and accessories for both men and women. Soulemane is a current Colorado Mountain College student who is earning an associate degree in business and will then go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing. Soulemane moved to Eagle County from Senegal 12 years ago, where she and her family were members of the Fulani tribe.

Soulemane draws upon her African upbringing as inspiration for her collections. Nganoh flawlessly blends culture and heritage with innovation, elevated style and comfort. Nganoh strives to both epitomize and accentuate the stunning aesthetic splendor woven into its luxury apparel and sophisticated accessories.

Nganoh recently received a supportive and warm welcome from Due Luca Bruno in Vail Village, which featured the brand’s style in a trunk show in June.

“The culture and tradition that saturate African art inspire me, especially in fashion, to express what lies at the center of my heart,” Soulemane said.

“My clothing is an art form that truly sparks my creativity. Nganoh was the nickname bestowed upon my beloved great-grandmother, a remarkable character who fully and genuinely embodied the spirit of Africa. I aim to achieve the same effect with my culture-rich apparel, spreading elation, individuality and togetherness through luxury African fashion. In this way, I hope to keep Nganoh’s spirit and legacy alive, one infused with my homeland’s earnest, age-old messages.”

For Soulemane, a pop-up event gives Nganoh a cost-effective and creative way to reach a larger audience than through her online retail store. The intimate setting for a designer to present a collection is a low-risk way to generate consumer interest and create a buzz about the brand.

“Grand Hyatt Vail is proud to support Nganoh as part of our ongoing Hyatt Loves Locals events,” said Dan Johnson, general manager of Grand Hyatt Vail. “We are thrilled to introduce Nganoh and showcase Soulemane’s talent to our guests and neighbors. Our guests and community appreciate and seek out local artisans, and we are delighted to offer them the opportunity to not only get to know Soulemane, but also the chance to experience her fashion creations.”

About Nganoh

Founded by entrepreneur and designer Kadia Soulemane in 2020, Nganoh is an upscale, online fashion boutique whose sole mission is to foster self-expression, inclusion, pride, community and joy through the vibrancy of African fashions. Nganoh is a versatile collection of exquisite textiles and garments sourced from gifted artisans across Africa, as well as African designers living in Europe and the United States. The brand is African-chic meets the savoir-vivre of Colorado living. Every piece has been passionately hand-chosen for world-class craftsmanship and superior materials.

For more information on Nganoh and upcoming fashion events, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.