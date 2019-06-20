Mike Zito brings his blues to the Ute

MIke Zito



FOR TOUR DETAILS AND TICKETS: Visit www.bigbluesband.com • SAT., JUNE 22: The Lariat in Buena Vista, CO • WED., JUNE 26: The Soiled Dove in Denver, CO • THUR., JUNE 27: The Ute Theater in Rifle, CO • FRI., JUNE 28: The Headwaters Center in Winter Park, CO

Award-winning blues musician Mike Zito will perform at Rifle’s Ute Theater Thursday, June 27, backed by a seven-piece big band featuring drums, organ/piano, bass, rhythm guitar, sax, trumpet and Zito on lead guitar.

“I always loved BB King. I liked his big band sound, and that he was able to still lead playing the guitar,” Zito said. “It’s a really great show, very much blues-oriented type show.”

One of Colorado’s favorite blues artists, Zito kicks off the inaugural Colorado Big Blues Band Tour in Buena Vista on Saturday, June 22.

The 2018 Blues Rock Artist of the Year at the 39th Annual Blues Music Awards, will bring his pure blues show with great sidemen and a sensational brass section.

The big band will include Eric Demmer, who served as the saxophonist for B.B. King for 12 years, and also trumpeter James Boulet who also played for many years in the B.B. King Band.

Other band members include guitar legend Tom Holland, who will back up Zito on second guitar, Matthew Johnson on the drums, Terry Dry on bass and Lewis Stephens on the keyboard.

