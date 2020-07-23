Mountain Fair crafts creative solutions to COVID

Scenes from the 48th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair Rhythm of the Heart Community Drum Circle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

IF YOU GO... What: The 49th Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair Commemorative When: July 24–26 Schedule of Events Friday 4:05–4:45 p.m. — Laurie Loeb leads the Confluence Jamboree Drum Circle. The beat starts on KDNK and will drive around town. Drum from your yard or porch or sidewalk. 4:55–5:15 p.m. — Mini parade down Main Street with Fiery Furnace Marching Band 5:15 p.m. — Bonedale Dance Academy presents Flash Mob Dance on Main Street 5:30–6:00 p.m. — Rock and Roll Academy Kids 6:30–8:30 p.m. — Fiery Furnace Marching Band and LET THEM ROAR Saturday 9–10:15 a.m. — Zoom Yoga benefit with Faith Lipori at the Launchpad 10 a.m.–Noon — Worstminster Dog Show at the Rodeo Grounds 11 a.m.–7 p.m. — Makers Market at 579 Main Street 4–5:30 p.m. — Fiery Furnace Marching Band and Sleepy Justice 4 p.m. — Natalie Spears and Lizzie Plotkin at Makers Market 6–7 p.m. — The ReMINDers 7–7:15 p.m. — Bonedale Dance Academy presents Flashmob Dance 7:30–8:30 p.m. — Fiery Furnace Marching Band and Dave Jordan Streamin Steves 8–8:40 p.m. — Natalie Spears and Lizzy Plotkin 9–10:15 p.m. — The ReMINDers 10:30–11:15 p.m. — Dave Jordan Sunday 9 a.m. — Yoga with Deva Shantay and True Nature at Sopris Park 10–11 a.m. — Confluence Classical at historic Thompson House 10 a.m.–5 p.m. — Makers Market Noon–3 p.m. — Family Scavenger Hunt 4–5:30 p.m. — Jazz Aspen Marching Band/Vid Weatherwax/Chris Bank and Friends 5:30–5:45 p.m. — Bonedale Dance Academy presents Flashmob Dance 6–8 p.m. — Mariachi Jalisco

The 49th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair is ready to roll.

The dedicated staff from Carbondale Arts along with a small army of volunteers and Fair lovers have joined forces once again this year to present a socially-distanced version of one of the Roaring Fork Valley’s favorite summertime traditions.

Despite the obvious obstacles of putting on a festival amid a pandemic, Carbondale Arts Director Amy Kimberly and her team crafted creative solutions that will keep some of the festival’s traditions, and more importantly its spirit, alive.

“I think there’s going to be lots of moments of magic, and we’re really excited about the diversity we’re able to bring this year as far as musical acts and reaching different people in our community,” Kimberly said.

The festival’s tradition of providing eclectic music goes mobile this year with with the Confluence Jamboree — an assembly of musicians and performers playing from a mobile flatbed stage that will move from neighborhood to neighborhood throughout Carbondale from 4 to 8 p.m. all three nights.

Most of the musicians who will perform on the mobile stage are locally based this year, and that was by design, Kimberly said.

“The one thing we feel is very important is being able to put money back into our community, and into our local musicians and sound people and artists,” she said.

“We did bring in a few acts, especially because we want to show the diversity and honor the many colors that make up our world.”

The Mountain Makers Market will contain as many as 20 Colorado makers and craftspeople on the grassy lot at the corner of Sixth and Main streets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Shoppers are encouraged to pre-register their visits with Carbondale Arts as a precaution for the safety and comfort levels of others, although walk-ups may be allowed into the market as space is available.

The festival will begin as it traditionally does with with drumming. Led by Laurie Loeb, the beat will start at 4:05 p.m. Friday on KDNK before hopping on the mobile stage and traveling around town. Residents are encourgaged to drum from their yards, porches or sidewalks.

At 4:55 a mini-parade will travel down Main Street, led by the Fiery Furnace Marching Band from Moab, and followed by a flash mob dance by Bonedale Dance Academy dancers.

The Bonedale Dance Academy dancers will also perform on Saturday and Sunday at various locations around town.

The Rock and Roll Academy Kids, the Fiery Furnace Marching Band, and LET THEM ROAR, will take to the mobile stage Friday evening starting at 5:30.

Saturday will begin with Zoom Yoga led by Faith Lipori — a fundraising event for the 50th Mountain Fair and Carbondale Arts — followed by the annual Worstminster Dog Show at the Rodeo Grounds. Kimberly said the dog show is full on the spectator side but is still in need of more dogs — talented or untalented — and their owners.

“Some people think that their dog may not be talented enough to be in the show, but they might be surprised because it’s the ‘Worst’-minster Dog Show, so if your dog is the worst behaved, it could win a prize,” she said.

Natalie Spears and Lizzie Plotkin will perform starting at 4 p.m. at the Makers Market, and the Fiery Furnace Marching Band, Sleepy Justice, The ReMINDers and Dave Jordan will inhabit the Confluence Jamboree stage.

Saturday night starting at 8 the Mountain Fair will inhabit Streamin’ Steve’s with a fundraiser for the 50th Mountain Fair that will will feature music by Natalie Spears and Lizzy Plotkin, the ReMINDers, and Dave Jordan.

True Nature Healing Arts owner and yoga therapist Deva Shantay will lead the traditional Yoga in the Park on Sunday morning, and the Confluence Jamboree stage will include Jazz Aspen Marching Band, Vid Weatherwax, Chris Bank and Friends, and Mariachi Jalisco later on Sunday.

Not a part of Mountain Fair, but worth mentioning is a Full Moon Freedom Ride starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday night at Sopris Park in which the only thing the riders will be wearing are masks.

“We’re not officially putting that on,” Kimberly said, “but there will be lots of little gems like that — people get creative in their own way.”

Due to COVID-19, many of the events are already full. Go to http://www.carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair for more details and to register.

jbear@postindependent.com