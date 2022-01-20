Nominations closing soon for Post Independent’s 2022 Locals’ Choice
Haven’t had time to nominate your favorite community members or businesses for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram 2022 Locals’ Choice yet?
You’re in luck — nominations are open through Sunday, Jan. 24. Go to http://www.postindependent.com/localschoice2022/ before deadline to weigh in on over 100 categories of businesses, organizations and people who help make our community great.
So far, over 7,250 nominations have been submitted by over 1,000 unique visitors. Once nominations close, the top 10 nominees in each category will be up for voting from Jan. 26 through Feb. 11. Winners will be highlighted in the Post Independent’s 2022 Locals’ Choice magazine and announced publicly on April 1.
