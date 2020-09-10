Oran Mor to play Steve’s 999th Friday

Steve’s Guitars will host local band Oran Mor tonight for its 999th consecutive Friday night of live music in the intimate Carbondale venue.

Oran Mor’s name is a Scots Gaelic term meaning “big song.” Their repertoire features Scottish and Irish music, some of which dates back to the 1700s, as well as current Celtic music and Americana tunes, with a few original songs as well.

Tom and Karen Cochran formed Oran Mor after 12 years of playing music together in various configurations. Their son, Brendan Cochran, eventually joined the group on percussion, and Jonathan Satz was added on bass.

“With instrumentation that includes recorders, Irish whistles, guitars, hand drums, bass and beautiful harmonies, this group’s music can transport its listeners to an earlier time or to a happy place,” states the band’s website.

The show will once again be presented virtually starting at 7:30 p.m. at http://www.grassrootstv.org or http://www.youtube.com/stevesguitarspresents.