Pageant Queen

Bre L'Estrange (fifth from left) was named second runner-up at the Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant last weekend. L'Estrange is a Glenwood Springs High School graduate and current Colorado Mesa University student, and she was also crowned Miss Strawberry Days this past summer. She competed in Miss Colorado Teen USA for the second time.
