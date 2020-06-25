Pam and Dan to perform CD release show at Steve’s Guitars

Pam and Dan Rosenthal will perform songs from their new CD "Common Ground" at Steve's Guitars tonight.

Local folk/country duo Pam and Dan will perform a CD release show at Steve’s Guitars to support their new album, “Common Ground” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show can be live-streamed at http://www.grassrootstv.org under “Streamin’ Steves.”

Pam and Dan Rosenthal have been staples on the valley’s music scene for the past decade and a half, performing mostly as the ryhthm section for various local bands including Tjaar and the Rolling Stones tribute band Emotional Rescue.

The couple has performed as a duo for the past “4 or 5 years” with Dan on acoustic guitar and Pam on standup bass, Dan Rosenthal said, but Common Ground is their first CD together.

“I had a pile of songs in the folk/country vein and I decided that it was time to put them together and make it an album,” Dan Rosenthal said. “A lot of it’s from personal experiences about my life growing up on the East Coast, and sort of the awakening of coming out West when I was 19 years old, and realizing that you could actually be really happy.”

The performance at Steve’s will be the duo’s first in a while as coronavirus restrictions took them from performing “two or three” gigs a week to none. They have, however, been performing weekly Facebook Live shows from their house that they call “Thursday Night Live!”, and those shows have prepared them for playing to no audience at Steve’s on Friday.

“I guess it’s like being on television where the cameras are on you, but there’s nobody out in the audience,” Rosenthal said. “It’s pretty weird. It’s hard to replace that interaction that you normally get from a crowd.”

The loosening of coronavirus restrictions will, however, put the duo in front of live audiences soon enough, as they have gigs lined up at Beer Works in Carbondale during First Friday on July 3, and at the Pine Creek Cookhouse near Ashcroft on July 4.

Rosenthal said there’s no extensive tour planned like the one they did in the winter of 2018-19 when the two, who are avid skiers, took their Ikon passes on a 12,000-mile, 32 gig tour of ski resorts from the East Coast to the West.

“Everything is up in the air (because of coronavirus)” he said. “What we’d like to do is just do little bits like last year we did a Utah trip. I think we’re going to keep to shorter distances.”

