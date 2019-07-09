Photo Essay: A few snaps from the editor’s trip to Germany and Austria
If you were wondering where the Post Independent editor was for three weeks in June, here’s a small glimps
Photos and story by John Stroud
Our family travels began in Hamburg, Germany, where I attended the Rotary International Convention along with 25,000 other Rotarians from around the world.
Staying with some of our past Rotary Exchange students and their families, our visits included big cities and quaint villages alike, from Hamburg, Lubeck, Cologne, Bonn and Bruhl, Germany, and then on to Austria where we visited Vienna, Wels, Salzburg, Hallstatt and a few places in-between.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Entertainment