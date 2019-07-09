Photo Essay: A few snaps from the editor’s trip to Germany and Austria

Our family travels began in Hamburg, Germany, where I attended the Rotary International Convention along with 25,000 other Rotarians from around the world.

Staying with some of our past Rotary Exchange students and their families, our visits included big cities and quaint villages alike, from Hamburg, Lubeck, Cologne, Bonn and Bruhl, Germany, and then on to Austria where we visited Vienna, Wels, Salzburg, Hallstatt and a few places in-between.