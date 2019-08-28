PHOTOS: Dressed to the K9s pays tribute to Jim Calaway

Adoptable dog Peaches makes her way down the stage in front of the crowd at the annual Dressed to the K9s fundraiser.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Saturday evening was the annual Dressed to the K9s fundraising event for Colorado Animal Rescue. The evening started off with mingling, lots of food and, of course, adoptable cats and dogs.

During the always adorable canine fashion show, the CARE staff paid a special tribute to the late Jim Calaway who helped start and fund the no-kill animal shelter many years ago.

Each staff member wore decorative socks in memory of Calaway, as it was always something he proudly showed off during events and in daily life.

The event concluded with special guest comedian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald who also starred in Emergency Vets on Animal Planet.

Emily Sampley and Tito wave to the crowd while walking the runway at the annual Dressed to the K9s fundraiser on Saturday evening.

The Colorado Animal Rescue staff paid a special tribute to the late Jim Calaway by wearing decorative socks during Saturday’s annual Dressed to the K9s fundraiser in Carbondale.

Little dog Scrappy dressed in a bandana and bow makes his way across the stage during Saturday evening’s annual Dressed to the K9s fundraiser.

Griselda Landeros and adoptable dog Chico smile for the crowd at the annual Dressed to the K9s fundraiser on Saturday evening.

