PHOTOS: Dressed to the K9s pays tribute to Jim Calaway
Saturday evening was the annual Dressed to the K9s fundraising event for Colorado Animal Rescue. The evening started off with mingling, lots of food and, of course, adoptable cats and dogs.
During the always adorable canine fashion show, the CARE staff paid a special tribute to the late Jim Calaway who helped start and fund the no-kill animal shelter many years ago.
Each staff member wore decorative socks in memory of Calaway, as it was always something he proudly showed off during events and in daily life.
The event concluded with special guest comedian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald who also starred in Emergency Vets on Animal Planet.
