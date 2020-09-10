Rally the Valley fundraiser goes virtual
Event will feature videos of cancer survivors telling their stories, interviews with doctors, and musical performances by Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms, members of Leftover Salmon, and Let Them Roar.
Music, testimonials and more will be featured at Valley View Hospital’s annual Rally the Valley fundraiser.
The fundraiser benefits the Calaway-Young Cancer Center will this year feature videos of cancer survivors telling their stories, interviews with doctors, and musical performances by Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms, members of Leftover Salmon, and Let Them Roar.
The virtual offering begins at 7:30 p.m Saturday and will be emceed by radio personality David Bach from the Ute Theater in Rifle. Go to http://www.rallythevalley.org to register and for details about how to tune in.
Community Relations Officer Stacey Gavrell of Valley View said the idea for the event has always been not only to raise money but to celebrate cancer survivors and to capture the community spirit of coming together to help those facing a cancer diagnosis.
“It’s a pretty festive affair, but this year like so many other organizations we had to change,” she said. “And that’s fine because what we’re experiencing is just people coming together and continuing to rally, even though we’re not able to get together in person.”
Funds raised through the event enable patients to receive a whole host of complimentary services and resources including acupuncture, massage therapy, healing touch, grocery and gas cards, lodging, and support groups.
“We’re so fortunate to have this regional world-class cancer center, and these services and resources do really support our patients through their cancer treatment journey,” Gavrell said.
Like everything else, Rally the Valley was forcibly changed this year from an event that drew scores of supporters for the Peyton’s Parade walk two years ago and a rafting float last year to this year’s virtual event.
“Because we haven’t been able to get together in-person, people have been rallying on their own — doing their own walks, their own bike rides, hula-hooping and what have you,” Gavrell said. “So, we’re going to show some of those videos that have been submitted.”
Gavrell also said that local philanthropist Marlane Miller has pledged a matching donation of up to $100,000.
“Marlane Miller is not only an incredible philanthropist but also a cancer survivor who has benefitted from the care at Calaway-Young,” Gavrell said. “Her generosity during this time when so many people are struggling is really an example of how this community comes together.”
